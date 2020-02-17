Death Penalty Sought for Sagamihara Care-Home Attacker

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors asked Yokohama District Court on Monday to hand down a death sentence to a man accused of killing 19 people at a care home for the mentally disabled in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, in 2016.

The deadly predawn attack by Satoshi Uematsu, 30, was "extremely cruel," the prosecutors said in their closing statement, noting that such a high death toll from a one-person attack was "unprecedented" in Japan.

The prosecutors also argued that the attack was uniquely malicious in that the victims were murdered with little resistance as they could barely defend themselves due to their disabilities or while being asleep.

Uematsu is charged with killing with knives 19 residents, aged between 19 and 70, of the care facility, Tsukui Yamayuri-en, and injuring 24 others in the small hours of July 26, 2016.

Uematsu, who had worked at the facility, also injured two of the five facility workers he tied up with binding bands during the attack, according to the indictment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]