Emperor's Birthday Event Canceled amid Coronavirus Crisis

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Imperial Household Agency said Monday it will cancel visits by the general public to the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Sunday to celebrate Japanese Emperor Naruhito's 60th birthday, in response to the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

For his first birthday after he ascended the throne in May last year, the Emperor was scheduled to appear on a balcony at the palace to greet well-wishers three times in the morning, with Empress Masako, Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and other Imperial Family members.

The birthday greeting event attracts several tens of thousands of visitors.

With the visitors sometimes needing to wait a long time in a packed area, the agency decided to cancel this year's event, due to fears over the possible spread of the coronavirus originating in China, sources familiar with the situation said.

Other celebratory events at the Imperial Palace will be held as scheduled.

