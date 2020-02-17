Tokyo Marathon to Exclude Runners from General Public amid Virus Fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Marathon Foundation said Monday that it has decided to exclude runners from the general public from this year's event, set for March 1, amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

It will be the first time for members from the general public to be barred from the Tokyo Marathon since it started in 2007. Some 38,000 such people have entries for the 2020 race.

As a result, only elite athletes will take part in the 2020 event, which will include a race serving as a qualifier for the men's marathon for the Tokyo Olympics in summer.

For this year's Tokyo Marathon, the foundation has drawn up measures to prevent the spread of the virus, such as the distribution of face masks. An official at the foundation, however, said "we've concluded that it would be difficult to fully ensure safety" as infections are continuing.

The runners from the general public with the entries for this year's race will be eligible to participate in the next Tokyo Marathon, set for March 7, 2021. But they will have to pay the entry fees for the 2021 race, while the fees they paid for the 2020 event will not be returned based on rules of the event.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]