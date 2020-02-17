Sharp Unveils 5G Smartphone, First by Japanese Maker

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Sharp Corp. <6753> on Monday unveiled a smartphone compatible with fifth-generation, or 5G, ultrahigh-speed, large-volume wireless communications technologies.

The first 5G smartphone developed by a Japanese firm is set to vie with handsets from Chinese and South Korean rivals, which are ahead of others in the area.

The Aquos R5G phone features Sharp's unique IGZO high-resolution, energy-saving liquid crystal display panel technology. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch screen and a camera capable of shooting 8K ultrahigh-definition videos.

Major mobile phone carriers are slated to start offering the phone in line with the launch of commercial 5G services in Japan this spring.

Sharp did not show the price of the phone. An official of the company said there will be no major price difference between the Aquos R5G and advanced smartphones from other makers, which sell for about 100,000 yen.

