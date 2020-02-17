Japan Newly Confirms 99 Virus Cases on Cruise Ship

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Ninety-nine more people have been confirmed infected with the new coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off Japan, the health ministry said Monday.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on the ship docked at the port of Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, reached 454.

The ministry has announced plans to screen all people on the ship for the virus. In principle, those who tested negative for the virus will be disembarked starting Wednesday after their quarantine ends.

