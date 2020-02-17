JDI Starts Mass-Producing World's Highest-Resolution VR Display

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan Display Inc. <6740> said Monday it has started mass production of a liquid crystal display panel with the world's highest pixel count for use in virtual reality devices.

The LCD panel has 1,058 pixels per inch, compared with 800 for existing such panels, according to the company, which is pushing ahead with business reconstruction.

It has already been adopted by a major Chinese electronics maker, Japan Display officials said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]