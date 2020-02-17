People with Fever for 4 Days Asked to Seek Advice on Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry on Monday advised people to consult dedicated coronavirus-related offices at public health centers or other relevant facilities if they run a fever of 37.5 degrees Celsius or over for at least four days.

Also asked to do so were people feeling lethargic or breathing difficulties severer than such conditions for influenza.

The recommendation was included in a set of guidelines announced the same day as rough indications for when a person should reach out to the consultation offices if they develop fever or other symptoms. The guidelines were compiled in response to a rapid increase in the number of people in the country contracting the new coronavirus originating in China, for whom infection routes are unknown.

At a press conference, health minister Katsunobu Kato advised the public to seek advice from the consultation desks appropriately using the guidelines as a reference.

The ministry advised elderly people, those suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes, and heart and respiratory problems, people on dialysis, those using immunosuppressive or anticancer drugs, and pregnant women to use the consultation services if their suspected new coronavirus symptoms continue for around two days, because their conditions could rapidly deteriorate if they are infected with the COVID-19 virus.

