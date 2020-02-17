Toyota, Other Japanese Automakers Reopen China Plants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> and other Japanese automakers on Monday resumed operations at their plants in China following suspensions in response to the outbreak of the new strain of coronavirus in the country.

Toyota restarted two of its four plants--one in Guangzhou in Guangdong Province and the other in Changchun in Jilin Province. But the level of production will be reduced to half of the normal levels for the time being as the company needs to check parts supply conditions.

Toyota closed the four plants in China in late January in line with the start of China's Lunar New Year holiday period.

The company initially planned to reopen them in stages from early this month, but postponed the restart to Feb. 10 or later at the instructions of local governments in China in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. The resumption was delayed again, to Monday or later, for examining the impacts of the viral outbreak on the parts supply chains.

The company's plant in Tianjin will be brought back online on Tuesday, while its plant in Chengdu in Sichuan Province will return to operation on Feb. 24 or later.

