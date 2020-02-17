Virus Crisis Forces Arashi to Cancel Spring Concert in Beijing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--A concert planned by Arashi in Beijing this spring has been canceled due to the ongoing outbreak of the new coronavirus in China, Johnny & Associates, the entertainment agency for the Japanese male pop group, said Monday.

While noting that the five members of Arashi "were looking forward to seeing their fans in China," the agency said on its website that "we made a painful decision" to cancel the performance in the wake of the viral outbreak.

The concert was planned to take place at Beijing National Stadium, widely known as the Birds' Nest, the main venue for the 2008 Summer Olympics and Paralympics in the Chinese capital, according to Johnny & Associates.

In 2020, the members of the popular group--Satoshi Ono, Masaki Aiba, Jun Matsumoto, Kazunari Ninomiya and Sho Sakurai--are set to serve as goodwill ambassadors for the Japan-China cultural and sports exchange promotion year.

While the Beijing concert was canceled, Arashi will continue its activities to help people in the two countries deepen exchanges, the talent agency said.

