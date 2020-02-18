Mitsui Unit in Brazil Sells Coffee Roasting Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--A Brazilian unit of Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. <8031> has sold its core business of coffee roasting and sales for the Brazilian market to a local rival company, officials of the Mitsui unit said Monday.

Mitsui Alimentos Ltda. sold the business to 3Coracoes for 210 million reals, or about 5,330 million yen, the officials said.

The Mitsui unit will continue to export unroasted coffee beans to Japan and other Asian countries.

According to 3Coracoes, Brazil's leading coffee company, Mitsui Alimentos was the fifth largest player in the Brazilian coffee industry with a market share of 3.8 pct.

