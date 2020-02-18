NEC Promoting Teleworking to Avoid Virus Infections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronics giant NEC Corp. <6701> has urged some 60,000 group workers in the country to utilize teleworking and staggered work hours to avoid crowded trains in rush hours and prevent infections with the new coronavirus.

The firm notified the workers of the initiative on Monday. Plant and system maintenance workers are not covered by the measure.

In 2018, NEC introduced a system allowing employees to work from home. The company has distributed smartphones and laptops to those who wish to use the system.

When powerful Typhoon Faxai hit the greater Tokyo area in September last year, only 30 pct of workers appeared at the firm's headquarters in Tokyo's Minato Ward, and the rest utilized teleworking. Operations were continued without any problem, according to NEC.

To prevent infections, similar measures have been promoted by the Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> group for around 180,000 workers, Softbank Corp. <9434> for some 20,000 employees and Yahoo Japan Corp. for about 6,500 workers.

