Hayashi to Become Chubu Electric President

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Chubu Electric Power Co. <9502> plans to promote Kingo Hayashi, senior managing executive officer, to its president on April 1, informed sources said.

Hayashi, 59, will replace Satoru Katsuno, 65, who will become chairman of the power supplier, based in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan. Hayashi has been responsible for customer services and sales since April 2018.

The change of the presidency comes as the company is scheduled to spin off electricity distribution and retail operations and transform itself into a holding company in April.

Current Chairman Akihisa Mizuno, 66, who is set to be the next chairman of the Central Japan Economic Federation, will step aside to the post of adviser.

Katsuno will step down as chairman of the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan. He assumed the post in June 2016 and once quit in June last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]