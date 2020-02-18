Shareholders OK New Nissan Directors

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Shareholders of Nissan Motor Co. <7201> approved Tuesday a slate of four new board members, including President and Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida.

The three others are Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta, Executive Vice President Hideyuki Sakamoto and Pierre Fleuriot, lead independent director at Renault SA, the Japanese automaker's alliance partner in France.

Uchida's predecessor, Hiroto Saikawa, quit the board.

The main challenge of Nissan's new leadership is to recover from the fallout of the arrest in Japan in November 2018 of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn for alleged financial misconduct including concealment of his pay.

"The management and employees are currently working together to regain customer trust," Uchida told shareholders at an extraordinary meeting in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

