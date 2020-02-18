Uninfected Passengers Seen Leaving Cruise Ship by Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship who have tested negative for the new coronavirus are expected to disembark from Wednesday as planned, health minister Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday.

It is expected to take until Friday for all such passengers to get off the ship, quarantined at the port of Yokohama, south of Tokyo. A total of about 3,180 passengers and crew were still on the ship as of Monday.

According to the minister, samples for virus testing have already been collected from all passengers. The test results on them will be available by Wednesday.

"Passengers want to go home as soon as possible," Kato said at a press conference. "We're working to allow them to return to their homes smoothly."

Meanwhile, Diamond Princess passengers who have tested positive for the virus but have not developed symptoms will be admitted to a hospital to be opened by school operator Fujita Academy in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, in April, it was learned on Tuesday.

