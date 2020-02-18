Shimizu Bank to Tie Up with SBI Holdings
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Shimizu Bank <8364> said Tuesday that it will form a capital and business tie-up with major Japanese online financial services firm SBI Holdings Inc. <8473>.
They will hold shares in each other, with SBI acquiring an equity stake of up to 3 pct in the regional bank based in the central Japan city of Shizuoka.
Through the tie-up, Shimizu Bank aims to survive in the tough business environment marked mainly by ultralow interest rates in the country.
SBI is moving to form a coalition with regional banks through capital and business alliances.
Shimizu Bank will be the fourth bank to join the SBI initiative. The other three are Shimane Bank <7150> in Shimane Prefecture, western Japan, Fukushima Bank <8562> in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima and Chikuho Bank <8398> in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]