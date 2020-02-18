Honda to Reorganize Auto Development Operations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. <7267> said Tuesday it will reorganize its vehicle development operations on April 1 to boost efficiency.

The Japanese automaker will take over vehicle development functions from its Honda R&D Co. unit and absorb another unit engaged in development of machine tools and others.

The move is part of Honda's efforts to streamline operations at each process, from planning to sales.

In April last year, the company consolidated motorcycle development operations.

The company also said it has established Honda Mobility Solutions Co., a new company in charge of planning and operation of cutting-edge businesses such as those related to automatic driving and robotics.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]