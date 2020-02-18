3 More in Japan's Wakayama Confirmed Infected with Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Wakayama said Tuesday three more people have been confirmed to be infected with the new COVID-19 coronavirus originating in China, with the total number of known cases in the western Japan prefecture rising to 12.

None of them are in serious condition, according to the prefectural government.

One of the three is a son of a doctor at Saiseikai Arida Hospital in the town of Yuasa, whose infection was confirmed last Friday. The son, aged somewhere between 10 and 19, does not have symptoms such as fever.

It is the first time that a person in the age group has tested positive for the virus in Japan, according to the health ministry.

The other two are a nurse in his 30s who temporarily worked as a member of the Disaster Medical Assistance Team on the COVID-19-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship, docked at the port of Yokohama in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, and an inpatient in his 60s, who shared the room at the hospital with another infected male patient.

