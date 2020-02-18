Japan's Taisei Builds Bridge Using 3D Printer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese general contractor Taisei Corp. <1801> on Tuesday showed the media a bridge built using a 3D printer.

It is the first time that a prestressed concrete bridge has been built with a 3D printer in Japan and has undergone an intensity test, according to the company.

Taisei plans to accelerate research and development with the aim of using the printer also for creating pillars and beams.

The bridge, which is 1.2 meters wide, 1.0 meter high and 6.0 meters long, was made by inserting prestressed concrete steel into 44 parts created by the 3D printer and putting them together.

Until now, 3D printers have been used mainly to create elaborately designed products. "It means a lot that we successfully tested the use of a 3D printer to construct structures like a bridge," a Taisei official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]