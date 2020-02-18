Lawson to Test Convenience Store without Checkouts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese convenience store operator Lawson Inc. <2651> said Tuesday that it will test out a store that will allow customers to enter through authentication of veins on their hands and facial recognition, and pay for items without using cash registers.

Lawson has tied up with Japanese electronics company Fujitsu Ltd. <6702> for the trial.

The test will be held at a store that will be set up within an office of Fujitsu, for three months from Feb. 26.

Lawson plans to introduce the shopping method to regular outlets in Tokyo in the summer this year at the earliest.

At the beginning of the trial, the outlet within the Fujitsu office will grant people store entry after a quick response, or QR, code on their smartphone screens is scanned by a reader installed at the store's entrance.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]