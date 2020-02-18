JAL to Reduce S. Korea, Taiwan Flights amid Virus Outbreak

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines <9201> said Tuesday that it will reduce, from early March, the number of flights linking Japan with South Korea and Taiwan due to falling demand amid the spread of the new coronavirus that originally broke out in China.

According to Japan's transport ministry, it will be the first time for a Japanese airline to scale back flight services to and from foreign locations other than China due to the effects of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

While the number of Japanese people taking overseas trips is falling, demand among South Korea and Taiwanese people for travel to Japan has been substantially decreasing in the wake of the continuing outbreak of the virus in the country, according to JAL.

The carrier will cut the number of weekly flights connecting Tokyo International Airport at Haneda and Seoul from 21 to 14 and will use smaller aircraft for the route. The number of flights between Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, and Busan in the southeastern part of South Korea will be halved to seven.

The number of flights linking Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, near the Taiwanese capital of Taipei, will be slashed from seven to four per week.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]