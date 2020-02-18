3 More in Japan's Wakayama Confirmed Infected with Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Wakayama, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Wakayama Prefecture said Tuesday three more people have been confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of known cases in the western Japan prefecture to 12.

One of the three is an inpatient in his 60s at Saiseikai Arida Hospital in Yuasa. Several people with links to the hospital have tested positive for the virus.

The other two are a son of an infected doctor at the hospital, as well as a nurse in his 30s who worked as a member of the Disaster Medical Assistance Team on the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship off Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo.

