Uninfected Passengers Seen Leaving Cruise Ship by Fri.

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship who have tested negative for the new coronavirus will get off the vessel from Wednesday as planned, the health ministry said Tuesday.

It is expected to take until Friday for all such passengers to disembark from the ship, quarantined at the port of Yokohama in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo. A total of about 3,180 passengers and crew members were still on the ship as of Monday.

According to the ministry, the disembarkation is slated to start around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (1:30 a.m. GMT). About 500 people, including elderly Japanese, will leave the ship on the day, and they will be allowed to return to their homes using public transportation means.

The ministry will ask them to take care of their health in normal ways after their return home. With regard to people who had close contact with those newly confirmed to have the virus, the dates of disembarkation will be decided individually based on their health conditions.

Also on Tuesday, 88 more people on the ship were confirmed to be infected with the virus, with the total number of people carrying the coronavirus rising to 542. Of them, 25 are in serious conditions. The virus test has been conducted on a total of 2,404 passengers and crew members.

