Passengers Begin to Leave Virus-Hit Cruise Ship in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Passengers began to get off the Diamond Princess on Wednesday, a cruise ship that has been quarantined for the new coronavirus at the port of Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, since early this month.

Those who have tested negative for the virus are allowed to disembark. Some 500 people, including elderly Japanese, are expected to leave the ship by the end of Wednesday after taking body temperatures.

They are allowed to return to their homes using public transportation. They are being advised to continue to maintain their health, but no restrictions on daily life are being imposed.

As of Monday, some 3,180 people were on the ship. It is expected to take until Friday for all passengers to disembark.

Passengers who got off the ship received a written permission for landing that certifies they have tested negative for the virus and moved to railway stations and elsewhere by bus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]