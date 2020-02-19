Moritomo Gakuen Ex-Chief Gets 5 Years in Prison for Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Osaka District Court on Wednesday sentenced Yasunori Kagoike, former chief of Moritomo Gakuen, a Japanese school operator once linked to the wife of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to five years in prison for fraudulently receiving public subsidies.

Kagoike's wife, Junko, was given a prison term of three years, suspended for five years, for her role in fraudulent receipts of state subsidies.

Prosecutors had sought prison terms of seven years for the couple.

The court ruled that the couple swindled the national government of about 56 million yen in subsidies between 2016 and 2017 while applying to build an elementary school by padding construction costs.

Kagoike was also found guilty of defrauding the Osaka prefectural and city governments of some 120 million yen together by inflating the number of preschool-age children in need of disability support and teachers from fiscal 2011 to fiscal 2016.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]