Japan Panel to Push Folk Performing Arts for UNESCO Listing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Council for Cultural Affairs decided Wednesday to recommend that a group of 37 folk performing arts in Japan be put on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

The 37 traditional performing arts, including "bon odori" dance, that have been passed down to posterity in various parts in the country will be recommended to UNESCO collectively as "furyu odori."

"Chakkirako," a performing art from Miura, Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, that has already been added to the UNESCO list will be included in the group.

The proposal will be submitted to UNESCO in late March if it is approved at a meeting of related officials of the Japanese government.

A meeting of UNESCO's intergovernmental committee in 2022 is expected to discuss whether to list furyu odori as intangible cultural heritage.

