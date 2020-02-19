92 Pct of High School Students in Japan Land Job Offers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese education ministry survey showed Wednesday that 92.0 pct of high school students in the country who hope to start working upon graduation this spring had secured informal job offers as of the end of December last year.

The figure was up 0.1 percentage point from a year before. The job-securing rate at the end of December rose year on year for the 10th consecutive year and stood at or above 90 pct for five years in a row.

"Job offers from sectors including manufacturers and construction companies have been robust," a ministry official said, adding, "Japanese firms' appetite for hiring remains strong."

Some 1,045,000 high school students in Japan are set to graduate this spring. Of about 182,000 students hoping to begin working soon after graduation, 167,000 had landed informal job offers as of the end of last year, according to the survey.

The job-securing rate grew by 0.1 point to 92.8 pct for male students and by 0.2 point to 90.7 pct for female students.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]