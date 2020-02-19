15 Pct of FamilyMart Employees to Leave

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--About 15 pct of FamilyMart Co.'s <8028> workforce have chosen to accept buyout packages, the Japanese convenience store chain said Wednesday.

FamilyMart said that 1,025 employees will leave the company at the end of March under the program, compared with its target of 800. The firm has some 7,000 employees.

The measure is expected to help FamilyMart cut costs by about 8 billion yen a year. The company will spend saved financial resources on supporting franchise stores.

FamilyMart offered buyout packages to employees aged 40 or older. The company will book some 15 billion yen in additional related allowances for the year ending in February.

