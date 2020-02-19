Visitors to Japan Fall 1.1 Pct in Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--The number of foreign visitors to Japan in January dropped 1.1 pct from a year before to 2,661,000, weighed down by fewer South Korean visitors, estimates by the Japan National Tourism Organization showed Wednesday.

There is a risk that the novel coronavirus outbreak will lead to a further decline in visitors to Japan.

The estimates showed that the number of South Korean visitors fell 59.4 pct, continuing dropping at a rate of nearly 60 pct amid strained relations between Tokyo and Seoul.

The number of Chinese visitors grew 22.6 pct as the Lunar New Year holiday fell in late January, earlier than in 2019. The impact of the viral outbreak is expected to become apparent starting in February.

