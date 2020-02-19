Japan Confirms More Cases of New Coronavirus Infection

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--More people in Japan were confirmed on Wednesday to be infected with the new coronavirus that originated in Wuhan in China's Hubei Province.

The city government of Sapporo said that a male corporate worker in his 40s in the capital of the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido has the new virus. The man, who is away from his home and lives alone in Sapporo, was having symptoms as of Feb. 8.

Infection could spread in the city, Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto warned, urging citizens to be more careful so as not to get the virus.

In the southwestern part of Hokkaido, a man in his 60s was found to carry the virus. He complained of symptoms, such as mild fever, on Feb. 3 and was confirmed to be infected with the virus in a test conducted on Wednesday. His condition is stable, local officials said. The man has never been to abroad.

The number of people confirmed to be infected rose to four in Hokkaido.

