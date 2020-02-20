30.1 B. Yen Stolen in Special Fraud Cases in Japan in 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--The amount of money stolen in remittance and other special fraud cases in Japan in 2019 fell 21.3 pct from the previous year to 30.15 billion yen, down for the fifth straight year, police data showed Thursday.

The number of special fraud cases fell 5.6 pct to 16,836, down for the second straight year, according to the data from the National Police Agency.

Still, the amount of money stolen in special fraud cases and their number both more than doubled from the 2010 levels. "The situation remains serious," an NPA official said.

By type, damage from "ore-ore" (it's me) fraud cases dropped 40.9 pct to 11.16 billion yen, and their number fell 26.8 pct to 6,697. In ore-ore fraud, perpetrators approach targets, mostly elderly people, by pretending to be their relatives in urgent need of cash.

Damage from stolen cash cards climbed 175.4 pct to 5.21 billion yen, with the number of cases jumping 179.9 pct to 3,773. In such a scheme, fraudsters, pretending to be bank officials, tell targets over the phone that their cash cards are used fraudulently, visit their homes later and steal their cash cards.

