Aozora Bank to Lift Ban on Side Jobs

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Aozora Bank <8304> plans to lift a ban on its employees doing side jobs within fiscal 2020 to help them widen their perspectives and gain other skills, bank officials said Wednesday.

All of about 2,000 workers in the Japanese bank will be allowed to do side jobs, but cannot work for other companies.

The bank will abolish noncareer positions, whose scope for promotion and job variety is limited. It will reorganize positions to two--one in which relocations are possible and the other that involves no relocations.

Aozora is considering revising its compensation system around July next year to enable talented workers to be promoted quickly.

It also plans to employ talented graduates in fields such as law, information technology and foreign languages as specialized workers who are placed in the department of their choice at the start of their careers.

