London Seems Ready to Replace Tokyo as Host of 2020 Olympics

London, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Two major candidates in the London mayoral election in May suggested Wednesday that the city is ready to host the 2020 Summer Olympics if Tokyo is forced to give up hosting the Games due to a possible epidemic of the new coronavirus in Japan.

London, which hosted the 2012 Games, "can host the Olympics in 2020," Conservative challenger Shaun Bailey said on Twitter.

"We have the infrastructure and the experience. And due to the coronavirus outbreak, the world might need us to step up," Bailey said.

"As Mayor, I will make sure London is ready to answer the call and host the Olympics again," he said.

Local newspaper City A.M. reported a comment by a spokesman for Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan that London will do its best in the unlikely event that it be required, although everyone is working toward the success of the Tokyo Games.

