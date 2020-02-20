More Passengers Began Leaving Virus-Hit Cruise Ship in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--The second group of passengers began leaving the Diamond Princess on Thursday morning, a cruise ship that has been quarantined for the new coronavirus at the port of Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, since early this month.

About 500 passengers including some 250 Japanese, who have tested negative for the virus, are expected to disembark from the ship on Thursday.

Some 2,000 people are believed to be on the ship. It is expected to take until Friday for all passengers, except those who shared a cabin with infected people, to leave the ship.

The first group of passengers--443 elderly people, including some 410 Japanese, left the ship on Wednesday.

The health ministry asked passengers who left the ship to check their health every day and avoid nonessential outings for the next two weeks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]