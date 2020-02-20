2 Passengers of Virus-Hit Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Die

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Two passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quarantined for the new coronavirus at the port of Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, have died, Japanese government sources said Thursday.

The first deaths of Diamond Princess passengers raised the death toll from the virus in Japan rose to three. On Feb. 13, a Kanagawa woman in her 80s infected with the virus died.

The two Diamond Princess passengers were a man and a woman in their 80s with underlying diseases. They had been treated onshore, the sources said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases on the ship reached 621 as of Wednesday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]