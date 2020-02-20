Expert Claims Inside of Diamond Princess in Dire Situation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--The inside of the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship during quarantine in Japan was in a dire situation, an infectious disease expert has claimed after entering the ship.

In a YouTube video, Kobe University Prof. Kentaro Iwata said that when he got on the ship as a member of DMAT, or disaster medical assistance team, he felt "scared from the bottom of my heart" as infection control measures there were terrible.

Iwata said he thought that it would be no surprise if he was infected with the coronavirus while in the ship.

On Thursday, Iwata removed the video. He said on Twitter: "I removed my YouTube clip myself since there is no need for further discussing this. Thank you and I apologize to those who got involved."

At a press conference on the day, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the government has nothing to do with the removal of the video.

