Fuji Xerox Acquires Australian IT Firm CSG

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fuji Xerox Co. said Thursday it has acquired Australian office information technology firm CSG Ltd. for 10.3 billion yen through a subsidiary.

Singapore unit Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific Pte. made CSG a wholly owned subsidiary, said Fuji Xerox, under the wing of office and medical equipment maker Fujifilm Holdings Corp. <4901>.

The acquisition is expected to have little impact on Fuji Xerox's earnings for the year through March.

With the acquisition, CSG has become a privately held company.

Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific aims to expand sales of printing equipment for small and midsize companies in Oceania.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]