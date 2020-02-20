Fuji Xerox Acquires Australian IT Firm CSG
Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fuji Xerox Co. said Thursday it has acquired Australian office information technology firm CSG Ltd. for 10.3 billion yen through a subsidiary.
Singapore unit Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific Pte. made CSG a wholly owned subsidiary, said Fuji Xerox, under the wing of office and medical equipment maker Fujifilm Holdings Corp. <4901>.
The acquisition is expected to have little impact on Fuji Xerox's earnings for the year through March.
With the acquisition, CSG has become a privately held company.
Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific aims to expand sales of printing equipment for small and midsize companies in Oceania.
