INTERVIEW: Nomura Asset to Promote Long-Term, Diversified Investments

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Nomura Asset Management Co. will encourage a wide range of individuals to take long-term and diversified investments to embrace a "100-year life," Tetsu Ozaki, its chairman, said in a recent interview.

"Long-term investment in foreign assets with high growth potential is an indispensable option," said Ozaki.

According to the Nomura Research Institute <4307>, the median return from investments solely in Japanese equities for 30 years until 2017 came to negative 0.7 pct per annum, compared with positive 3.3 pct from diversified investments in equities and debt securities in and outside Japan.

Predicting that the global economy will continue to grow, Ozaki emphasized that long-term international portfolio diversification is a better way to produce profits.

He also said his company will try to expand its cutomer base by improving investment performance through the use of artificial intelligence and boosting ties with independent financial advisers.

