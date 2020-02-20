Japan Aerobatic Team to Draw Olympic Rings in Sky March 20

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Blue Impulse aerobatic team will draw the five Olympic rings in the sky March 20 at a ceremony to mark the arrival of the Olympic flame, Tokyo Games organizers said Thursday.

The Air Self-Defense Force team will draw rings in five different colors of smoke in the sky above its home base in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, one of the prefectures hit hardest by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The team did a similar performance at the opening ceremony of the 1964 Tokyo Summer Games.

The flame, to be lit in Olympia, Greece, on March 12, the site of the ancient Olympics, will be transported to the Matsushima base by a special plane for the ceremony set to start at 11 a.m. March 20 (2 a.m. GMT), according to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee.

Japanese male judoka Tadahiro Nomura and female wrestling legend Saori Yoshida, both of whom won three Olympic gold medals, will bring the flame from Greece to the stage for the ceremony.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]