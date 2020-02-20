2 Passengers of Virus-Hit Cruise Ship Die

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Two Japanese passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quarantined over the new coronavirus at the port of Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, died on Thursday, the health ministry said.

This is the first time that Diamond Princess passengers infected with the virus have died, bringing the number of deaths among carriers of the virus in Japan to three.

The two passengers were an 87-year-old man from Kanagawa and an 84-year-old woman from Tokyo.

The man became the first person in Japan to be identified as dying of an infectious disease from the coronavirus. The woman died of pneumonia, possibly caused by the virus, according to the ministry.

The man had underlying diseases, including bronchial asthma. He developed a fever on Feb. 10 and was sent to a medical institution the following day. He was later found to have been infected with the virus and had been receiving treatment with an artificial ventilator.

