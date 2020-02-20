Tokyo Marathon Fee Exemption Plan for Chinese Scrapped

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Marathon Foundation said Thursday it has scrapped its plan to exempt registered runners from China who will skip this year's race in the Japanese capital from the 2021 entry fee.

The fee exemption plan was announced last week in order to encourage runners living in China to refrain from joining this year's race amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

Now the foundation changed its policy because it decided to exclude all runners from the general public for this year.

A total of 1,820 residents of China had entered for the 2020 race.

All registered runners from among the general public who will pass up this year's event will have to pay entry fees for next year's event.

