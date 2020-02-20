Japan Convenience Store Sales Up 0.4 Pct in Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Sales at convenience stores in Japan in January rose 0.4 pct year on year to 835.3 billion yen on a same-store basis, the Japan Franchise Association said Thursday.

Sales surged for sanitary goods, such as face masks and disinfectants, amid the spread of the new coronavirus.

Sales were brisk for foods, for which the consumption tax rate remains at 8 pct after the levy was raised by 2 percentage points to 10 pct last October. Such items as hot noodles and salads sold well, according to the association.

Another positive factor was a point reward program for shoppers using cashless payment methods, which was introduced to ease the impact of the tax hike.

Per-customer spending climbed 1.2 pct to 648.6 yen, up for four months in a row. The total number of shoppers dropped 0.8 pct, down for the fourth consecutive month.

