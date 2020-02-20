Recruit Career to Cancel March Joint Job Seminars

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese job information provider Recruit Career Co. said Thursday it has decided to call off joint job seminars scheduled in March for students graduating in spring 2021, due to the spread in Japan of the new coronavirus from China.

The unit of Recruit Holdings Co. <6098> made the decision in consideration of the health and safety of students. The move by Recruit Career, which runs the Rikunabi job information website, suggests that the impact of the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus on students' job-hunting activities, which usually shift into high gear in spring, is starting to expand.

Joint job seminars, which bring together a number of companies, are popular among students as opportunities enabling them to gather company information effectively.

Among other job information providers, Mynavi Corp. is also considering canceling similar joint seminars.

Disco Inc. hopes to hold such events as planned. But an official of the company said, "We may change our plans depending on the situation."

