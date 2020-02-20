More Passengers Leave Virus-Hit Cruise Ship in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--A second group of passengers left on Thursday the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship that has been quarantined over the new coronavirus at the port of Yokohama in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, since early this month.

According to the health ministry, 274 passengers who do not show symptoms and have tested negative for the virus disembarked from the ship between 10:20 a.m. (1:20 a.m. GMT) and 3:40 p.m.

The first group of passengers--443 elderly people, including some 410 Japanese--left the ship on Wednesday.

The ministry asked passengers who left the ship to check their health every day and avoid nonessential outings for the next two weeks, and wear face masks without fail when they go out. They are also asked to call a dedicated hotline if they develop symptoms such as fever and coughing.

All of the passengers remaining on the cruise ship, except those who shared cabins with infected people, will get off the vessel on Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]