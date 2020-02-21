Japan Asks Event Organizers to Reconsider amid Virus Spread

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health minister Katsunobu Kato urged organizers on Thursday to revisit the need to hold large-scale events scheduled in the country as the new coronavirus continues spreading.

Kato stopped short of requesting that all organizers refrain from staging events, and said that the decision is left up to them.

The health ministry noted that the risk of infection would rise if people stay for a certain length of time in an indoor environment that does not allow for adequate space between them and others. It called on organizers to take into account such factors as conditions of the event venues when they reconsider whether to stage the events as planned.

While refraining from calling on organizers to voluntarily cancel events, the ministry will announce new policies if changes occur in the domestic situation, such as the outbreak spreading further.

The ministry urged organizers to take concrete measures, including promoting hand washing, installing alcohol disinfectants at venues and asking people with cold-like symptoms not to attend if they decide to hold events as planned.

