8 More in Japan Found Infected with New Coronavirus

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Eight more people in Japan were confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus on Thursday, excluding cases found on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quarantined for the virus at the port of Yokohama in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

The eight are a couple in the city of Fukuoka, four men in the cities of Sapporo, Sagamihara, Tomigusuku and Nagoya, and two women in Chiba Prefecture and the city of Yokohama.

The husband and wife from Fukuoka, both in their 60s, have not been abroad recently, according to officials of the southwestern city.

The man from Sapporo, in his 40s, was in charge of administrative work for the Sapporo Snow Festival, held for eight days through Feb. 11. He did the job with a person whose infection with the coronavirus was confirmed on Tuesday, said officials of Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

The man in Sagamihara, Kanagawa, is an inpatient in his 80s at Sagamihara Chuo Hospital, where an infected woman who died on Feb. 13 had temporarily received treatment. At the hospital earlier this week, a female nurse and two male patients were found to have tested positive for the new virus.

