Flea Market App Mercari to Open Physical Shops

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese flea market app operator Mercari Inc. <4385> has said it will open physical shops in major cities in the country.

Mercari aims to create "new touchpoints for potential users who have never listed (products for sale on the app) before," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Mercari plans to open a total of 10 Mercari Station physical shops by this summer, with the first one slated to be launched in the main building of the Shinjuku Marui department store in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward this spring, according to the announcement.

Mercari's service allows users to get what they want to sell, such as used clothing, on the flea market app in a simple way, only by uploading the goods' photos taken by a smartphone along with messages.

"Mercari Stations will offer features such as Mercari Workshops teaching people how to use (the) Mercari (app), areas for users to take pictures of items they want to list, packaging materials for users to buy and pack items," the firm said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]