JR Tokai Logs 8 Pct Drop in Shinkansen Passengers

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--The number of passengers on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line between Feb. 1 and Wednesday declined 8 pct from a year earlier, according to Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, or JR Tokai, which operates the bullet train line.

The decrease reflects low travel demand due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus and the lack of the three-day weekend seen last year.

On weekends and a national holiday, the number of passengers fell 11 pct, dealing a blow to tourism. The number dropped 7 pct on weekdays, when many people use the high-speed train service for business trips.

Sales at station buildings and commercial facilities run by the JR Tokai group decreased about 10 to 20 pct on average from the beginning of February, company officials said.

