3rd Group of Passengers Leaving Virus-Hit Cruise Ship in Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--A third group of Diamond Princess passengers on Friday morning started leaving the cruise ship that has been quarantined at the port of Yokohama in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, since early this month due to concern over possible coronavirus infections.

Up to about 450 passengers who do not show symptoms and have tested negative for the virus are expected to disembark on the day.

They are likely to be the last group of passengers to get off the Diamond Princess except for some foreign nationals and those who had close contact with infected people.

According to the Japanese health ministry, a total of 717 people, including some 630 Japanese, left the ship on Wednesday and Thursday.

The ministry is asking the passengers leaving the ship to check their health condition and avoid nonessential outings for the next two weeks.

