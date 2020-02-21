2 Hokkaido Boys Infected with New Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Two boys in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido have been confirmed to have the new coronavirus, the prefectural government said Friday.

The two, who are brothers, are students at the same elementary school in the town of Nakafurano. The younger boy is aged under 10.

The school canceled classes on Friday afternoon and held a meeting with parents of students attending the school to explain the situation. The school will take measures, such as disinfecting its facilities, to prevent further infection.

On the day, the Saitama prefectural government said that a preschool boy in the prefecture near Tokyo was found to be infected with the virus.

The boy returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, with his father on Jan. 30, aboard a Japanese government-chartered flight. The father was confirmed infected with the virus on Feb. 10.

