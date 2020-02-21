Japan LDP Puts Off Annual Convention amid Virus Spread

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday morning decided to postpone its annual convention set for March 8 amid the new coronavirus spread.

The postponement of the annual convention is the first since 1995, when the Great Hanshin Earthquake hit western Japan in January that year.

The planned meeting was expected to bring together 3,000 LDP members at a Tokyo hotel. A new date for the event is yet to be determined.

A senior LDP member said the convention will take place as soon as the situation improves.

The postponement was decided at a steering committee meeting and approved at a meeting of the General Council, both Friday.

